Subthreshold Micropulse Laser Therapy for Chronic CSC

The following is a summary of “Subthreshold micropulse laser (577 nm) therapy with an individual approach for power titration in patients with chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (Pilot study),” published in the October 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Kustryn et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the safety and effectiveness of subthreshold micropulse (SML) 577 nm laser therapy in treating individuals with chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC).

They examined 30 patients (30 eyes) with CSC. All patients were treated with a 577 nm SML laser treatment, with individual power parameters adjusted in micropulse mode,. The primary outcome measure was best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at the 6-month follow-up. In contrast, secondary outcome measures included central retinal thickness (CRT), maximum subretinal fluid height (SRFH) assessed by optical coherence tomography, number of laser sessions, and treatment safety at the 6-month follow-up.

The results showed that before treatment, the mean BCVA was 0.35 ± 0.16, the mean CRT was 285 ± 76 µm, and the mean SRFH was 311 ± 85 µm, 6 months after 577 nm SML therapy, the mean BCVA improved to 0.45 ± 0.15 (P = 0.001) and the mean CRT and SRFH reduced to 236 ± 45 µm (P = 0.003) and 45 ± 25 µm (P = 0.001), respectively. At the end of the follow-up, complete resorption of subretinal fluid occurred in 50% (15 eyes), while a decrease in SRFH was observed in 43% (13 eyes). Throughout the observation period, 25 patients had 1 session of 577 nm SML therapy, 2 patients had 2 sessions, and 3 patients received the intervention 3 times.

Investigators concluded that 577 nm SML therapy with individualized laser power selection was a safe and effective treatment for patients with CSC.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/2024/9750395