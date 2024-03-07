Surgeon compensation in academic medicine.

Academic surgery is the best career one could ever aspire to have; however, given the long duration of training and the anticipated education debt, surgeon compensation has not kept pace with the compensation of other comparable careers. As surgeon compensation has experienced increased downward pressure, it has become of growing importance to those in academic medicine/surgery. Competitive compensation is necessary, even if not sufficient, for successful faculty recruitment and retention. The optimal compensation system should encourage the best possible patient care, inspire teamwork, maximize the department’s or physician practice’s ability to recruit and retain faculty, support all missions, and be viewed as equitable and transparent. The goal of an optimal compensation system is to have faculty minds focused on things other than compensation-those elements of their job that are most important, such as career development, multidisciplinary clinical programs, research, and education. One way to ensure that compensation stays in the background for academic surgeons is for leadership to keep this front and center. Compensation plans can influence behavior and time management and affect the clinical, academic, and educational contributions of surgeons and physicians of all specialties. As we strive to optimize the productivity and engagement of a health system’s most valuable resource-those who deliver surgical care and create new knowledge-compensation is an important variable in need of constant attention.Copyright © 2024 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

