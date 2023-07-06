WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Sutureless conjunctiva-sparing Müllerectomy (CSM) surgery is a promising technique for mild-to-moderate blepharoptosis, with good long-term outcomes, according to a study published in the July issue of the American Journal of Ophthalmology.

Ronald Mancini, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues describe a novel sutureless CSM surgery using medical records of 100 patients undergoing posterior ptosis repair surgery, with a minimum follow-up interval of six months. Outcome measures were assessed from margin reflex distance 1 (MRD1) and palpebral fissure height (PFH) at various time points after surgery.

The researchers found that at six months, the mean change in MRD1 and PFH was 2.85 ± 0.98 mm and 2.60 ± 1.38 mm, respectively. In 91 percent of cases, there was symmetry within 1 mm. On average, sutureless CSM took 4.42 minutes, compared with 8.45 minutes for traditional Müller muscle-conjunctival resection. No corneal abrasions or ocular complications were seen. There was a 2.3 percent reoperation rate per eye.

“Our study found that sutureless CSM is highly effective,” Mancini said in a statement. “Only 2.3 percent of the patients studied required a second surgery for either undercorrection or overcorrection, and none of the patients experienced a postoperative corneal abrasion or ocular complication.”

