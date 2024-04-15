TDABC Improves Efficiency in Radiation Oncology Clinics

A study published in JCO Oncology Practice showed employing time-driven activity-based costing (TDABC) significantly improved efficiency in outpatient radiation oncology clinics. Julius Weng, MD, and colleagues reported that optimizing the workflow for patient consultations resulted in marked reductions in overall patient encounter times and costs while enhancing patient satisfaction. Researchers gathered data from 1,328 patient consults and then implemented workflow changes to 1,234 consults afterward. Their comparison revealed a 21% cycle time reduction in gastrointestinal (GI) clinics, 18% in genitourinary (GU) clinics, and 12% in community sites. This efficiency led to savings of $52 per GI consult, $33 per GU consult, $30 per thoracic consult, and $42 per consult at community sites. Patient satisfaction also soared, with 99% of surveyed patients reporting adequate time spent with providers and 91% satisfied with the timeliness of care. The findings highlight the efficiency of TDABC in pinpointing and eliminating inefficiencies in clinical workflows. Dr. Weng and colleagues concluded that TDABC substantially improved cycle times, financial savings, and patient satisfaction across multiple departments.

Author Rebecca Shover