SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Telephone-Based Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy Optimization in Navajo Nation: The Hózhó Randomized Clinical Trial.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Lauren A Eberly,Ada Tennison,Daniel Mays,Chih-Yuan Hsu,Chih-Ting Yang,Ernest Benally,Harriett Beyuka,Benjamin Feliciano,C Jane Norman,Maria Ynes Brueckner,Clybert Bowannie,Daniel R Schwartz,Erica Lindsey,Stephen Friedman,Elizabeth Ketner,Pamela Detsoi-Smiley,Yu Shyr,Sonya Shin,Maricruz Merino

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Lauren A Eberly

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Department of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Penn Cardiovascular Outcomes, Quality, and Evaluative Research Center, Cardiovascular Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Penn Cardiovascular Center for Health Equity and Social Justice, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Ada Tennison

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Daniel Mays

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Chih-Yuan Hsu

    Department of Biostatistics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

    Chih-Ting Yang

    Department of Biostatistics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

    Ernest Benally

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Harriett Beyuka

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Benjamin Feliciano

    Office of Quality, Division of Innovations and Improvement, Indian Health Service Headquarters, Rockville, Maryland.

    C Jane Norman

    Office of Quality, Division of Innovations and Improvement, Indian Health Service Headquarters, Rockville, Maryland.

    Maria Ynes Brueckner

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Clybert Bowannie

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Daniel R Schwartz

    Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Department of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Erica Lindsey

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Stephen Friedman

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Elizabeth Ketner

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Pamela Detsoi-Smiley

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Yu Shyr

    Department of Biostatistics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

    Sonya Shin

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

    Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.

    Division of Global Health Equity, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.

    Maricruz Merino

    Gallup Indian Medical Center, Indian Health Service, Gallup, New Mexico.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement