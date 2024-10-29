Telephone-Delivered ACT Reduces Fatigue Interference in Patients with MBC

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of “Randomized Controlled Trial of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Fatigue Interference With Functioning in Metastatic Breast Cancer,” published in the October 2024 issue of Oncology by Mosher et al.

Fatigue is a very prevalent and disabling symptom in women with metastatic breast cancer (MBC), significantly impacting the QoL.

Researchers conducted a prospective study assessing the significance of acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) on fatigue interference with performance in women with MBC.

They randomly assigned eligible women with stage IV breast cancer and moderate to severe fatigue interference (ACT, n = 116; education/support, n = 120) to 6 weekly telephone-delivered sessions. Patients completed baseline assessments and follow-up evaluations at 2 weeks, 3 months, and 6 months post-intervention (means, 9.69, 20.51-, and 33.59-weeks post-baseline, respectively).

The results showed that compared with education/support patients, those in the ACT group reported significantly less fatigue interference (P=.018) at 2 weeks and 6 months post-intervention. Additionally, patients with ACT significantly improved functional QOL (P=.006) at 2 weeks and 6 months, though sleep interference did not reach statistical significance after adjustment (P=.037).

They concluded that a brief, telephone-delivered ACT intervention effectively reduced fatigue interference with functioning in women with MBC.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.24.00965