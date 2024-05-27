The lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio as a significant inflammatory marker associated with survival of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma treated using nivolumab plus ipilimumab therapy.

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab (NIVO + IPI) is the first-line treatment for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). While approximately 40% of patients treated with NIVO + IPI achieve a durable response, 20% develop primary resistance with severe consequences. Therefore, there is a clinical need for criteria to select patients suitable for NIVO + IPI therapy to optimize its therapeutic efficacy. Accordingly, our aim was to evaluate the association between candidate biomarkers measured before treatment initiation and survival.

This was a multi-institutional, retrospective, cohort study of 183 patients with mRCC treated with systematic therapies between August 2015 and July 2023. Of these, 112 received NIVO + IPI as first-line therapy: mean age, 68 years; men, 83.0% (n = 93), and clear cell histology, 80.4% (n = 90). Univariable and multivariable analyses were used to evaluate associations between biomarkers and survival.

On univariate analysis, high C-reactive protein and systemic index, a high neutrophil-to-lymphocyte and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio, and a low lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR) were associated with shorter overall survival (OS). On multivariable analysis, a LMR ≤ 3 was retained as an independent factor associated to shorter OS with the highest accuracy (C-index, 0.656; hazard ratio, 7.042; 95% confidence interval, 2.0-25.0; p = 0.002).

A low LMR may identify patients who would be candidate for NIVO + IPI therapy for mRCC.

