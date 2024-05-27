SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


The lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio as a significant inflammatory marker associated with survival of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma treated using nivolumab plus ipilimumab therapy.

May 27, 2024

Experts: Kazuyuki Numakura,Yuya Sekine,Takahiro Osawa,Sei Naito,Ojiro Tokairin,Yumina Muto,Ryuta Sobu,Mizuki Kobayashi,Hajime Sasagawa,Ryohei Yamamoto,Taketoshi Nara,Mitsuru Saito,Shintaro Narita,Hideo Akashi,Norihiko Tsuchiya,Nobuo Shinohara,Tomonori Habuchi

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Kazuyuki Numakura

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan. nqf38647@nifty.com.

    Yuya Sekine

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Takahiro Osawa

    Department of Urology, Yamagata University Faculty of Medicine, Yamagata, Japan.

    Sei Naito

    Department of Renal and Genitourinary Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.

    Ojiro Tokairin

    Department of Urology, Yamagata University Faculty of Medicine, Yamagata, Japan.

    Yumina Muto

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Ryuta Sobu

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Mizuki Kobayashi

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Hajime Sasagawa

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Ryohei Yamamoto

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Taketoshi Nara

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Mitsuru Saito

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Shintaro Narita

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

    Hideo Akashi

    Department of Anatomy, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, Akita, Japan.

    Norihiko Tsuchiya

    Department of Renal and Genitourinary Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.

    Nobuo Shinohara

    Department of Urology, Yamagata University Faculty of Medicine, Yamagata, Japan.

    Tomonori Habuchi

    Department of Urology, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, 1-1-1 Hondo, Akita, 010-8543, Japan.

