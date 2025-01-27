SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Thicker Melanoma Tumor Size Tied to Higher Risk for 20-Year Melanoma-Related Death

Jan 27, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lo SN, et al. Risk of death due to melanoma and other causes in patients with thin cutaneous melanomas. JAMA Dermatol. Published online December 11, 2024. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2024.4900

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement