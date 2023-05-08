The risk and benefit of desensitization therapy (DST) in highly sensitized mechanical circulatory support (MCS) patients are not well known. We investigated three year post-transplant outcome of desensitized durable MCS patients.
Among 689 consecutively enrolled HTx recipients between 2010 and 2016, we categorized them into Group A (desensitized MCS patients, n = 21), Group B (desensitized non-MCS patients, n = 28) and Group C (all non-desensitized patients, n = 640). Post-transplant outcomes included the incidence of primary graft dysfunction (PGD), 3-year survival, freedom from cardiac allograft vasculopathy (CAV), non-fatal major adverse cardiac events (NF-MACE), any treated rejection (ATR), acute cellular rejection (ACR), antibody mediated rejection (AMR) and infectious complications.
The types of DST in Groups A and B were similar and included combinations of rituximab/IVIG and plasmapheresis/bortezomib. Group A, compared with Group B, showed significantly higher pre-DST PRA (92.2 ± 9.8 vs. 83.3 ± 15.6, P = 0.007) and higher PRA reduction after DST (-22.2 ± 26.9 vs. -6.3 ± 7.5, P = 0.015). Groups A and C showed comparable PGD, 3-year survival, freedom from CAV, NF-MACE, ATR, ACR and AMR. Although statistically not significant, Group A showed a numerically higher 3-year freedom from AMR than Group B. Infectious complications were similar in both Groups A and B.
DST for MCS patients showed significant PRA reduction, resulting in an expansion of the donor pool. Post-transplant outcome of desensitized MCS patients showed comparable clinical outcome to non-desensitized control patients in the same study period, revealing the safety and efficacy of DST.
Copyright © 2023. Published by Elsevier Inc.
Three year post heart transplant outcomes of desensitized durable mechanical circulatory support patients.
The risk and benefit of desensitization therapy (DST) in highly sensitized mechanical circulatory support (MCS) patients are not well known. We investigated three year post-transplant outcome of desensitized durable MCS patients.