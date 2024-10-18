TNBC-DX Predicts Pathological Complete Response and Survival in TNBC

The following is a summary of “TNBC-DX genomic test in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer treated with neoadjuvant taxane-based therapy,” published in the October 2024 issue of Oncology by Martín et al.

Identifying biomarkers to optimize treatment strategies for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is crucial for improving patient outcomes.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to evaluate the TNBC-DX test’s predictive capabilities.

They established TNBC-DX scores using data from 1,259 patients with early-stage TNBC (SCAN-B, CALGB-40603, and BrighTNess), and 3 independent cohorts validated these scores comprising 527 patients with stage I-III TNBC undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

The results showed that the TNBC-DX pathological complete response (pCR) score was significantly associated with pCR (OR per 10-unit increment=1.34, 95% CI 1.20-1.52, P<0.001) in 2 validation cohorts without pembrolizumab, with pCR rates of 56.3%, 53.6%, and 22.5% for the TNBC-DX pCR-high, -medium, and -low categories, respectively (OR for pCR-high vs. pCR-low=3.48 [95% CI 1.72-7.15], P<0.001). The TNBC-DX risk score was also significantly associated with distant disease-free survival (DDFS) (HR high-risk vs. low-risk=0.24, 95% CI 0.15-0.41, P<0.001) and overall survival (OS) (HR=0.19, 95% CI 0.11-0.35, P<0.001). The TNBC-DX scores were significantly associated with pembrolizumab in the validation cohort with pCR, event-free survival (EFS), and OS.

They concluded that TNBC-DX was a reliable predictor of pCR and long-term survival outcomes in early-stage TNBC treated with neoadjuvant taxane-carboplatin, independent of anthracycline/cyclophosphamide use and pembrolizumab.

