Trainees’ Perceptions of Remediation in Medical Education Programs

The following is a summary of “KNOWLEDGE, ATTITUDES, AND PERCEPTIONS OF REMEDIATION AMONG TRAINEES IN GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION PROGRAMS,” published in the July 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Shaker et al.

The remediation of medical trainees is a widespread issue encountered across the medical field, as research indicates that many residents will require remediation to enhance their performance. The existing medical literature explores the significance and methodologies of remediation while examining the identification of residents who require remedial intervention. However, limited knowledge exists regarding trainees’ attitudes and perceptions of remediation in the medical field. To evaluate the trainees’ understanding of remediation and their attitudes and perceptions toward the remediation process. The researcher hypothesizes that medical trainees possess restricted knowledge and an unfavorable perception of remediation operations.

A cross-sectional, anonymous electronic survey was distributed to all graduate medical education trainees at a single institution. The survey was completed by 132 out of 1,095 trainees, accounting for 12.1% of the total. Among the participants, 7.6% exhibited unfamiliarity with the medical concept of “remediation.” The trainees’ understanding of remediation procedures showed variability and expressed predominantly unfavorable thoughts and attitudes toward the remediation process. Shame was experienced by 97 out of 132 individuals, accounting for 73.5% of the sample. Additionally, 71 out of 132 participants (53.8%) reported feeling disadvantaged, while a significant majority of 121 out of 132 individuals (91.7%) held a negative perception towards the term “remediation.” Most trainees believed employing a more optimistic terminology would enhance perceptions, and 124 out of 132 (93.9%) opined that residents should participate in developing personalized remedial strategies.

Open-ended responses regarding reactions to being placed on remediation encompassed feelings of disappointment, shame, perceived inadequacy, heightened anxiety, concern, embarrassment, unhappiness, self-harm, feelings of worthlessness, a sense of failure, and questioning one’s aptitude as a medical professional. Medical trainees exhibit restricted knowledge and comprehension regarding remediation, accompanied by notable negative perceptions and attitudes toward the remediation process. Trainees proposed that restructuring remediation through utilizing more optimistic terminology and involving residents in developing personalized plans could enhance attitudes and perceptions regarding this procedure.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0736467923002263