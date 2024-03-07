Transplant nephrectomy: indication, surgical approach and complications-experiences from a single transplantation center.

Management of a failed kidney allograft, and the question whether it should be removed is a challenging task for clinicians. The reported risks for transplant nephrectomy (TN) vary, and there is no clear recommendation on indications or surgical approach that should be used. This study gives an overview of indications, compares surgical techniques, and identifies risk factors for higher morbidity.

Retrospective analysis was conducted on all transplant nephrectomies performed between 2005 and 2020 at Charité Hospital Berlin, Department of Urology. Patient demographics, laboratory parameters, graft survival data, indication for TN, and surgical complications were extracted from medical reports.

A total of 195 TN were performed, with graft intolerance syndrome being the most common indication in 52 patients (26.7%), acute rejection in 36 (18.5%), acute infection in 30 (15.4%), and other reasons to stop immunosuppression in 26 patients (13.3%). Rare indications were vascular complications in 16 (8.2%) and malignancies in the allograft in six (3.1%) cases. Extracapsular surgical approach was significantly more often used in cases of vascular complications and earlier allograft removal, but there was no difference in complication rates between extra- and intracapsular approach. Acute infection was identified as an independent risk factor for a complication grade IIIb or higher according to Clavien-Dindo classification, with a HR of 12.3 (CI 2.2-67.7; p = 0.004).

Transplant nephrectomy should only be performed when there is a good indication, and non-elective surgery should be avoided, when possible, as it increases morbidity.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin