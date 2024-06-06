Triple Semicircular Canal Occlusion + Endolymphatic Sac Decompression Alleviates Vertigo

WEDNESDAY, June 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Triple semicircular canal occlusion combined with endolymphatic sac decompression (ESD) may be an effective treatment option for managing frequent vertigo attacks in patients with Meniere disease, according to a study published online April 16 in Frontiers in Neurology.

Jiawang Tian, from the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy of triple semicircular canal occlusion combined with endolymphatic sac decompression in the treatment of frequent vertigo in patients with Meniere disease. The analysis included 11 patients enrolled to undergo triple semicircular canal occlusion with endolymphatic sac decompression.

The researchers found that the successful control rate of vertigo was 100 percent (nine of nine) in the average 23-month postoperative follow-up period, with a complete control rate of 88.89 percent (eight of nine) and substantial control rate of 11.11 percent (one of nine).

“Triple semicircular canal occlusion combined with endolymphatic sac decompression may be an effective treatment option for managing frequent vertigo attacks in patients with Meniere disease,” the authors write. “This combination therapy has the potential to become a significant addition to the treatment framework for Meniere disease.”

