Uncommon Sites of Hydatid Disease: A Retrospective Case Series

The following is a summary of “Exploring rare locations of hydatid disease: a retrospective case series,” published in the May 2024 issue of Surgery by Mona et al.

Hydatid disease, endemic in Mediterranean regions, primarily affects the liver but can manifest in diverse extrapulmonary and non-hepatic locations, posing significant diagnostic challenges. This retrospective study focuses on patients presenting with hydatid cysts in atypical anatomical sites

From 2013 to 2020, the center managed 250 patients with echinococcosis, among whom 11 cases (4.4%) involved hydatid disease in uncommon locations. These cases were carefully reviewed to explore the distribution of cysts in unusual sites and their clinical implications.

Diagnosing hydatid cysts in atypical locations presents considerable difficulties.

Surgeons and clinicians in endemic areas must remain vigilant about the possibility of encountering cystic masses outside the typical organs affected by this disease. Failing to consider this diagnostic possibility may result in delayed treatment or mismanagement, potentially leading to adverse patient outcomes. Therefore, heightened awareness and thorough clinical evaluation are crucial for ensuring timely diagnosis and appropriate management of hydatid disease, particularly when it manifests in less common anatomical locations.

Source: bmcsurg.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12893-024-02443-x