Understanding Diabetes Distress in Pregnant Women: A Qualitative Study

The following is a summary of “Perceptions of diabetes distress during pregnancy in women with type 1 and type 2 diabetes: a qualitative interpretive description study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynaecology by Tschirhart et al.

Diabetes distress, a common occurrence among adults with pre-existing diabetes, has been linked to exacerbated glycemic control and self-management challenges. Although pregnancy often brings increased stress for women, little is known about how those with type 1 or type 2 diabetes perceive and experience diabetes distress during this pivotal period.

This study aimed to delve into the perceptions and experiences of diabetes distress among women with pre-existing diabetes during pregnancy.

Utilizing an interpretive description approach, this qualitative study conducted in-depth, one-on-one interviews to capture comprehensive insights into the pregnancy journey. A combination of nested, stratified, and theoretical sampling strategies was employed to recruit 18 participants with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from the quantitative phase of this mixed methods investigation. The data underwent constant comparative analysis to derive themes.

The analysis yielded four main themes nested under the overarching finding of “Diabetes Distress”: Concerns for Baby’s Health, which encapsulates anxieties regarding the unborn child’s well-being; Diabetes Management Overwhelm, which reflects feelings of inadequacy and unattainability in managing diabetes; Navigating Life with Diabetes, which highlights a sense of entrapment and resignation; and The Cyclical Nature of Diabetes Distress.

This study sheds light on the origins and manifestations of diabetes distress in pregnant women with pre-existing diabetes. The experience of diabetes distress during pregnancy appears to be intricate and recurrent, characterized by apprehension about the baby’s health, challenges in diabetes management, and negative diabetes-related experiences. There is a pressing need for the development of screening tools tailored to pregnancy and interventions aimed at mitigating diabetes distress. Diabetes educators, given their expertise, are well-suited to offer emotional support and individualized self-management education to individuals grappling with diabetes.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06370-w