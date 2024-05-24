Understanding Plasma Metabolic Profiles for the Stratification of Atherosclerosis

The following is a summary of “Stratification of Atherosclerosis based on Plasma Metabolic States,” published in the May 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Menaker, et al.

Atherosclerosis stands as a primary contributor to cardiovascular diseases (CVD), encompassing conditions like myocardial infarction and stroke. For a study, researchers sought to explore metabolic conditions linked to atherosclerosis development.

Conducted a cross-sectional cohort study at a university hospital in the Netherlands, involving 302 adult subjects with a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 27 kg/m2. Plasma metabolomics and clinical metadata integration facilitated the quantification of the “atherogenic state” for each participant, presenting a continuum from non-atherogenic to highly atherogenic states.

Analysis across various clinical groups—e.g., metabolically healthy obese individuals and those with metabolic syndrome—affirmed the broad applicability of this spectrum. It unveiled substantial variation in atherogenic states within each group and identified metabolites consistently associated with the atherogenic state, such as gamma-glutamyl-glutamic acid and homovanillic acid sulfate. Additionally, metabolic pathways like phenylalanine, tyrosine catabolism, and estrogen and phenylpropanoid biosynthesis were highlighted. Validation cohorts confirmed atherogenic state variability in healthy subjects (pre-atherosclerosis plaque visibility) and established associations between atherogenic state-associated metabolites and future CVD.

The study offered a comprehensive depiction of atherosclerosis risk states through plasma metabolomics, shedding light on potential metabolic pathways implicated in atherosclerosis progression.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/5/1250/7458162