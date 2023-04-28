The following is a summary of “Rheum-CoV-2 Vaccination Case Series,” published in the March 2023 issue of Rheumatology by VanDerVeer, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to present five cases of autoimmune rheumatic disease that developed shortly after the administration of mRNA vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The study identified five Brooke Army Medical Center patients who developed new rheumatic disease manifestations following the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations. All patients initially received primary care and were referred to rheumatology for further evaluation and management. Clinical data were obtained through a review of the electronic medical record.

The study identified three older women who presented with an insidious onset of the symmetric wrist and hand polyarthritis and were seropositive for rheumatoid factor. Additionally, one older woman presented with a subacute onset of the lower extremity–predominant, symmetric polyarthritis. The study also found one older man with an insidious onset of bilateral shoulder and hip stiffness and arthralgias, elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and rapid response to glucocorticoid therapy.

Whether there was a causal or contributory relationship between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and the development of autoimmune rheumatic disease remains to be determined. Further research was needed to establish if there is a true connection between the two.

Reference: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2023/03000/Rheum_CoV_2_Vaccination_Case_Series.8.aspx