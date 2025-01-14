Variability in PsAID12 Scores and Disease Activity Measures in PsA

The following is a summary of “Variability of Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Disease questionnaire (PsAID12) thresholds in psoriatic arthritis: data from the ReFlaP study,” published in the January 2025 issue of Rheumatology by López-Medina et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore thresholds for the Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Impact of Disease questionnaire (PsAID12) score against disease activity measures in patients with PsA.

They used baseline data from the ReFlaP study (NCT03119805) to determine PsAID12 cutoffs against disease activity scores, defining remission and varying disease impact states. They assessed optimal cutoff points using Youden’s index and the 75th percentile method, with DAPSA, VDLA/MDA, and single questions for both patients and physicians as external anchors. Diagnostic performance was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analyses.

The results showed that 410 patients were analyzed, with a mean PsAID12 score of 3.4 (standard deviation, SD 2.5). Remission prevalence ranged from 12.4% to 36.1%, and low disease activity ranged from 37.8% to 59.8%. PsAID12 showed high areas under the ROC curves, ranging from 0.75 to 0.94. The proposed cutoffs using DAPSA were <1.7 for remission, ≥1.7 to ≤3.1 for low impact,>3.1 to <4.8 for moderate impact, and ≥4.8 for high impact. Patient and physician opinions were less stringent compared with composite scores.

Investigators established PsAID12 cutoffs corresponding to remission and disease impact levels in a clinical practice observational population. Further validation and expert consensus were needed to confirm the most accurate thresholds for future use.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keaf002/7942509