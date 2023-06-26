Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is the most common laparoscopic procedure performed in the US and a key component of general surgery training. Surgical trainees frequently access YouTube for educational walkthroughs of surgical procedures. This study aims to evaluate the educational quality of YouTube video walkthroughs on laparoscopic cholecystectomy by using the LAParoscopic surgery Video Educational GuidelineS (LAP-VEGaS) video assessment tool.

A YouTube search was conducted using “laparoscopic cholecystectomy.” Results were sorted by relevance, and the top 100 videos were gathered. Videos with patient education or concomitant procedures were excluded. Included videos were categorized as Physician (produced by an individual physician), Academic (produced by a university or medical school), Commercial (produced by a surgical company), and Society (produced by a professional surgical society) and were rated by 3 investigators using the LAP-VEGaS video assessment tool (0-18).

In all, 33 videos met the selection criteria. The average LAP-VEGaS score was 7.96 ± 3.95, and inter-rater reliability was .86. Academic videos demonstrated a significantly higher mean LAP-VEGaS score than Commercial (10.69 ± 3.54 vs 5.25 ± 2.38, P = .033). Most academic videos failed to provide formal case presentations (63%), patient positioning (50%), intraoperative findings (50%), graphic aids (63%), and operative time (75%).

This is the first study to evaluate the quality of YouTube video walkthroughs on LC using the LAP-VEGaS tool. Despite demonstrating higher LAP-VEGaS scores than other categories, video walkthroughs provided by academic institutions still lack several essential educational criteria for this procedure, highlighting areas of improvement for educators.

