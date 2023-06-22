Most doctors have been approached by a student asking for a shadowing opportunity. While it may not be convenient for us, it is crucial for students as they decide whether medicine is the right choice for them and to include medical experience on their resumes. The knee-jerk reaction may be to say no because we don’t have the time or inclination, but it is important to remember that students are the future of our healthcare system, and we want well-trained doctors to step into our shoes after we are done practicing.

How can we best manage student shadows in our practices? Here are some tips:

Set clear directions. The student has likely never interacted in the healthcare setting, except as a patient, so make sure they understand what you expect them to do, including what to wear (eg, professional attire or scrubs).

Make their role known to patients. Inform your patients whether the student shadowing you is a medical student, college student, or high school student and what their interest is in observing the encounter. Either introduce the student yourself or have them make the introductions.

Ask for patients’ permission to allow the student to be present. We should never assume that patients are comfortable with anyone else being in the exam room. Many patients want to talk to their physician privately while others share the joy of education. Your medical assistant should ask the patient before you enter the exam room. If the patient seems hesitant, ask the student to step outside.

Explain to the student what is happening. The student should not be just an on-looker trying to guess what is happening. If you are doing an EKG, for example, say so and explain why you are doing it. This does not take much time and may answer questions the student may ask you later.

Don’t agree to a shadowing opportunity if you are not up to it. Something may be going on in your personal life or practice that limits your bandwidth to deal with anything else. If your mind or your time is not available, a student shadow may cause you stress. Suggest times it may work but also know it is okay to say no. Not all of us are meant to be mentors, and no one should feel guilty about that.

Encourage the student to ask questions. Their shadowing experience will be much more relevant if they can ask about what they are observing. At the end of an encounter, ask if they have any questions. Or, if it is very busy, ask at the end of the shift. Encourage them to take notes so that they can research what they learned later.

Be a mentor. Help the student make the most of their time with you. If they do a good job, offer to write them letters of recommendation in the future.

Shadowing can be a great experience for students and physicians alike. However, we should not undertake that role unless we are truly able to do it in a meaningful way. One day, the student you mentored may be responsible for your own health.