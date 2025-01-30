SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A Call for Routine Hearing Assessments in Patients With RA

Jan 30, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Chen J, et al. Audiological features in patients with rheumatoid arthritis: a systematic review. Int J Mol Sci. 2024;25(24):13290. doi:10.3390/ijms252413290

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Dr. Ping-Tao Tseng

Ping-Tao Tseng, MD, PhD

Institute of Biomedical Sciences
College of Medical and Health Science
National Sun Yat-sen University
Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dr. Ping-Tao Tseng has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

Photo Credit: Dr. Jiann-Jy Chen

Jiann-Jy Chen, MD

Department of Otorhinolaryngology
I-Shou University
Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dr. Jiann-Jy Chen has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement