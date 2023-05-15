Background The orthopedic surgery workforce constitutes a vital role in the healthcare system, with data being scarce. Therefore, through this study, we share an overview of the orthopedic workforce distribution, demographic trends, and changes over the past decade in Saudi Arabia. Methods All practicing orthopedic surgeons in Saudi Arabia from January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2021, were included in the study. Data regarding orthopedic surgeons’ demographics and numbers were obtained from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), whereas the data related to the geographical distribution of orthopedic surgeons was obtained from the Ministry of Health Statistical Yearbook of 2020. Results The ratio of orthopedic surgeons per 100,000 people was 5.42 in 2010, which grew subsequently to 12.29 in 2021. The number of Saudi orthopedic surgeons has been noticeably rising through the years, while a slowly growing pattern can be seen among non-Saudi orthopedic surgeons. In addition, the highest ratios of orthopedic surgeons per 100,000 were in Makkah (1.72), Riyadh (1.26), and the Eastern Region (1.06). Conclusion In this study, we demonstrate the progress of the orthopedic workforce in Saudi Arabia over a period of 12 years. The number of orthopedic surgeons per 100,000 people showed a significant rise due to several factors, one of which is road traffic accidents. Also, although the number of female orthopedic surgeons has been rising lately, they are still much fewer than males in this field. In addition, Saudi Arabia has been developing a new healthcare system via the privatization of some of the governmental hospitals, which will lead to changes in the future workforce and its accommodations.Copyright © 2023, AlHussain et al.