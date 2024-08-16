ADHD Medications Also Improve Quality of Life

THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Medications for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are effective at improving quality of life in people with the disorder, according to a review recently published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Alessio Bellato, Ph.D., from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to quantify the effect of ADHD medication on quality of life.

Based on 17 randomized controlled trials (5,388 participants), the researchers found that amphetamines (Hedge’s g = 0.51), methylphenidate (Hedge’s g = 0.38), and atomoxetine (Hedge’s g = 0.30) were significantly more efficacious than placebo in improving quality of life in people with ADHD, with moderate effect size. These effects were not moderated by the length of intervention for atomoxetine, and did not differ between children/adolescents and adults.

“It could be that reducing the core symptoms of ADHD (inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity) leads to more efficient task management and this results in better academic and professional outcomes,” Bellato said in statement. “Medications may also help to stabilize emotional dysregulation, which might promote emotional well-being and higher self-esteem.”

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

