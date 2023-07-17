Adrenoceptors in the Lower Urinary Tract.

Adrenoceptors importantly contribute to the physiological regulation of lower urinary tract (LUT) function and have become a target of several clinically successful treatments for major LUT diseases. In the bladder dome, β-adrenoceptor subtypes are found in multiple cell types and mediate relaxation of detrusor smooth muscle, perhaps partly indirectly by acting on afferent nerves and cells of the mucosa. β-adrenoceptor agonists such as mirabegron and vibegron are used to treat overactive bladder syndrome. In the bladder trigone and urethra, α-adrenoceptors cause contraction and thereby physiologically contribute to bladder outlet resistance. α-adrenoceptors in the prostate also cause contraction and pathophysiologically elevate bladder outlet resistance leading to voiding dysfunction in benign prostatic hyperplasia. α-adrenoceptor antagonist such as tamsulosin is widely used as a first-line option to treat LUT symptoms in men, but it remains unclear to which extent and how smooth muscle relaxation contributes to symptom relief.© 2023. The Author(s), under exclusive license to Springer Nature Switzerland AG.