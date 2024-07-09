AI-Driven Nutrition Platform Enhances Patient Care

Photo Credit: 13160449

Nutritional status significantly influences cancer outcomes, yet the current workforce of oncology dietitians cannot meet patient demands, leaving 80% without needed support. A team developed an AI-driven nutrition platform to address this gap, leveraging evidence-based interventions curated by oncology-nutrition experts. According to research presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, the platform, Ina, utilizes a database of over 114,000 interventions and employs AI and machine learning for continuous improvement. Implemented nationally with 25 cancer advocacy organizations, the platform saw high engagement and satisfaction among 3,310 users from diverse demographics and medical backgrounds between July 2019 and August 2023. Users reported substantial nutritional challenges and complex medical conditions. The study team observed high levels of engagement and retention, with significant portions of users finding the platform helpful and using its guidance to manage their diets and symptoms. The researchers concluded that implementing this AI virtual dietitian was feasible and beneficial, with ongoing evaluations to assess broader impacts on patient outcomes.