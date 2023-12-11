 An Atypical Presentation of Childhood Paraganglioma with Seizures: A Case Report and Review of the Literature. - Physician's Weekly
An Atypical Presentation of Childhood Paraganglioma with Seizures: A Case Report and Review of the Literature.

Dec 11, 2023

Contributors: Elizabeth Eberechi Oyenusi,Uzoamaka Felicia Nwigbo,Oluwadamilola Moromoke Oladipo,Blessing Ebele Kene-Udemezue,Kasarachi Pauline Akowundu,Khadijah Omobusola Oleolo-Ayodeji,Oluwaseun Adunni Afoke,Funmilayo Oluwatoyin Babatunde,Felix Makinde Alakaloko,Gabriel Kolawole Asiyanbi,Ezekiel Olayiwola Ogunleye,Abiola Olufunmilayo Oduwole,Foluso Ebun Afolabi Lesi

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Elizabeth Eberechi Oyenusi

    Endocrinology and Metabolism Unit, Department of Paediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Uzoamaka Felicia Nwigbo

    Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Oluwadamilola Moromoke Oladipo

    Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Blessing Ebele Kene-Udemezue

    Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Kasarachi Pauline Akowundu

    Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Khadijah Omobusola Oleolo-Ayodeji

    Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Oluwaseun Adunni Afoke

    Department of Radiodiagnosis, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Funmilayo Oluwatoyin Babatunde

    Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Felix Makinde Alakaloko

    Paediatric Surgery Unit, Department of Surgery, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Gabriel Kolawole Asiyanbi

    Department of Anaesthesia, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Ezekiel Olayiwola Ogunleye

    Cardiothoracic Unit, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Abiola Olufunmilayo Oduwole

    Endocrinology and Metabolism Unit, Department of Paediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

    Foluso Ebun Afolabi Lesi

    Neurology Unit, Department of Paediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

