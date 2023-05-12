The following is a summary of the Quantitative Interstitial Abnormality Progression and Outcomes in the Genetic Epidemiology of COPD and Pittsburgh Lung Screening Study Cohorts,” published in the January 2023 issue of Chest by Choi, et al.

However, neither the causes nor the clinical consequences of developing a quantitative interstitial abnormality over time are known. Therefore, the progression of quantitative interstitial abnormality between visits 1 and 2 was evaluated in 1,307 individuals from the Pittsburgh Lung Screening Study (PLuSS) and 4,635 individuals from the Genetic Epidemiology of COPD (COPDGene) cohort.

They utilized multivariable linear regression to identify risk factors for progression, longitudinal associations between progression and forced vital capacity and 6-minute walk distance, and Cox regression models to identify the relationship between progression and mortality. Quantitative interstitial abnormality progression was linked to older age, female sex, current smoking, and the MUC5B minor allele.

Annual declines in forced vital capacity (FVC; COPDGene: 8.5 mL/y; 95% CI, 4.7-12.4 mL/y; P<.001; PLuSS: 9.5 mL/y; 95% CI, 3.7-15.4 mL/y; P =.001) and 6-minute walk distance were associated with increasing mortality (COPDGene: hazard ratio, 1.69; 95% CI, 1.34-2. Those most at risk for negative outcomes and most likely to benefit from early intervention could be singled out by taking an objective, longitudinal measurements of quantitative interstitial abnormalities.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012369222012028