Antibiotic Duration and Pseudomonas Pneumonia Recurrence in Ventilated ICU Patients

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of Recurrence Rates of Pseudomonas Pneumonia in Mechanically Ventilated ICU Patients Receiving ≤7 Versus >7 Days of Antibiotic Therapy,” published in March 2024, issue of Infectious Diseases by Bollinger et al.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA) is frequently associated with ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Guidelines for VAP typically advise a 7-day regimen of suitable antibiotics.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing PA pneumonia with shorter antibiotic courses. This study compared PA pneumonia recurrence rates in patients who received appropriate antibiotics for ≤7 days vs >7 days.

They involved 106 patients who were diagnosed with PA-VAP between (January 2017 and May 2022). Patients were divided into two groups based on the duration of appropriate antibiotics. About 59 patients were in the >7-day cohort, and 47 were in the ≤7-day cohort.

The results showed a median duration of appropriate antipseudomonal therapy at 12 days (8–18 days) and seven days (6–7 days), respectively. Recurrence rates of PA were 25.4% and 42.6% (P=0.059) for >7-day and ≤7-day cohorts. Notably, over 33% of patients in the >7-day cohort exhibited persistent positive PA cultures after receiving antibiotics for ≥7 days.

Investigators concluded that a 7-day course of antipseudomonal antibiotics proved equally effective as longer durations in preventing PA pneumonia recurrence, but further studies are warranted to optimize treatment length.

Source: journals.lww.com/infectdis/abstract/2024/03000/evaluation_of_recurrence_rates_of_pseudomonas.15.aspx