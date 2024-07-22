Approximately 7% of U.S. Population Uninsured in 2023

Photo Credit: Bet_Noire

In 2023, 7.6% of the U.S. civilian non-institutionalized population was uninsured, according to early estimates from the National Health Interview Survey, 2023, released by the National Center for Health Statistics. Robin A. Cohen, PhD, from the National Center for Health Statistics, and colleagues used data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey to present health insurance coverage estimates, along with trends from 2019 to 2023. The researchers found that 25.0 million people of all ages (7.6%) were uninsured at the time of the interview in 2023. This number was lower, but not significantly so, than the number seen in 2022 (27.6 million people [8.4%]). Among adults ages 18 to 64 years, 10.9% were uninsured at the time of the interview in 2023, while 23.0 and 68.1% had public and private health insurance coverage, respectively. Among children 0 to 17 years of age, 3.9, 44.2, and 54.0% were uninsured, had public coverage, and had private health insurance coverage, respectively.