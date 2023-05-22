BACKGROUND Improving the quality of life of scoliosis patients with appropriate preventive measures is critical. This study aimed to investigate the relationships among bone mass, Cobb angle, and complete blood count (CBC) parameters in patients with scoliosis. MATERIAL AND METHODS This joint study was conducted by the pediatric department and orthopedics clinics, which used the medical records of patients aged 10-18 years between 2018 and 2022. Patients were divided into 3 groups according to the Cobb angle. Patient blood count levels from medical records and bone mineral density (BMD) Z scores (g/cm²) were compared among groups. Notably, BMD Z scores were calculated using a (BMD) dataset from local Turkish children after adjusting for height and age. RESULTS A total of 184 individuals (120 females, 64 males) were included in the study. There were statistically significant differences among the groups in platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR). Significant differences in DXA Z scores among groups were found. There was a significantly strong and positive correlation between DXA Z scores and all CBC parameters in patients with severe scoliosis. CONCLUSIONS This study found that CBC parameters can predict BMD in adolescents. Furthermore, the association between vitamin D deficiency and low BMD may contribute to the follow-up of body adaptation in patients with scoliosis receiving conservative treatment.