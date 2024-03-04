Association between dietary phytochemical index and risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia: a case-control study.

Dietary intake of phytochemicals has been associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases, but research on their relationship with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is limited. This case-control study aimed to investigate the association between a Dietary Phytochemical Index (DPI) and BPH risk in a Middle-Eastern population.

The study recruited 112 BPH patients and 112 age-matched healthy controls (40-75 years) from Al-Zahra Hospital Clinic in Isfahan, Iran between 2021 and 2022. Dietary intake was assessed using a validated food-frequency questionnaire, and DPI was calculated as the ratio of energy intake from phytochemical-rich foods to total daily energy intake. Logistic regression analysis was performed, adjusting for potential confounders.

In the crude model, participants in the highest DPI tertile had a 70% lower odds of BPH compared to those in the lowest tertile (OR:0.3, 95% CI 0.15-0.61, P-trend = 0.001). After adjusting for confounders, this inverse association remained significant (OR:0.23, 95% CI 0.15-0.63, P-trend = 0.001). Participants with higher DPI consumed more whole grains (p = 0.02), nuts (p < 0.001), legumes (p = 0.02), fruits (p < 0.001), vegetables (p < 0.001), olives and oilve products (p = 0.02), and tomato and its products (p < 0.001) in their diet compared to the lowest tertile. However, red meat (p = 0.03) and refined grains (p < 0.001) were consumed in higher amounts in the lowest tertile compared to the highest DPI tertile.

This study demonstrates a protective association between DPI and BPH risk in the Middle-Eastern population. Encouraging higher intake of phytochemical-rich foods may help reduce the risk of BPH, highlighting the relevance of nutritional science in promoting prostate health.

