Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Tied to Shorter Life Expectancy

MONDAY, Jan. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Adults with diagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a shorter life expectancy than those without, according to a study published online Jan. 23 in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

Elizabeth O’Nions, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues used mortality data to examine the life expectancy deficit experienced by adults with diagnosed ADHD. The analysis included primary care data from roughly 9.56 million people (2000 to 2019).

The researchers found that around 0.32 percent of adults in the cohort had an ADHD diagnosis. In those with ADHD, diagnoses of common physical and mental health conditions were more common than in those without. Compared with the general population, the apparent reduction in life expectancy for adults with diagnosed ADHD was 6.78 years for men and 8.64 years for women.

“Adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should. We believe that this is likely caused by modifiable risk factors and unmet support and treatment needs in terms of both ADHD and co-occurring mental and physical health conditions,” the authors write. “This study included data from adults with diagnosed ADHD; the results may not generalize to the entire population of adults with ADHD, the vast majority of whom are undiagnosed.”

One author disclosed ties to Jazz Pharma.

