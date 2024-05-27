Bioinformatics analysis and experimental validation of m6A and cuproptosis-related lncRNA NFE4 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

This study aimed to construct an m6A and cuproptosis-related long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) signature to accurately predict the prognosis of kidney clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) patients using the information acquired from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database.

First, the co-expression analysis was performed to identify lncRNAs linked with N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and cuproptosis in ccRCC. Then, a model encompassing four candidate lncRNAs was constructed via univariate, least absolute shrinkage together with selection operator (LASSO), and multivariate regression analyses. Furthermore, Kaplan-Meier, principal component, functional enrichment annotation, and nomogram analyses were performed to develop a risk model that could effectively assess medical outcomes for ccRCC cases. Moreover, the cellular function of NFE4 in Caki-1/OS-RC-2 cultures was elucidated through CCK-8/EdU assessments and Transwell experiments. Dataset outcomes indicated that NFE4 can have possible implications in m6A and cuproptosis, and may promote ccRCC progression.

We constructed a panel of m6A and cuproptosis-related lncRNAs to construct a prognostic prediction model. The Kaplan-Meier and ROC curves showed that the feature had acceptable predictive validity in the TCGA training, test, and complete groups. Furthermore, the m6A and cuproptosis-related lncRNA model indicated higher diagnostic efficiency than other clinical features. Moreover, the NFE4 function analysis indicated a gene associated with m6A and cuproptosis-related lncRNAs in ccRCC. It was also revealed that the proliferation and migration of Caki-1 /OS-RC-2 cells were inhibited in the NFE4 knockdown group.

Overall, this study indicated that NFE4 and our constructed risk signature could predict outcomes and have potential clinical value.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin