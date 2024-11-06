SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

BP Readings Higher With Improper Arm Position

Nov 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Liu H, et al. Arm position and blood pressure readings: The ARMS crossover randomized clinical trial. JAMA Intern Med. Published online October 7, 2024. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.5213

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU