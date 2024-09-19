Break Wave Lithotripsy Safe, Effective for Urolithiasis

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Break Wave lithotripsy (BWL) is a safe and effective noninvasive stone therapy, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in The Journal of Urology.

Ben H. Chew, M.D., from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and colleagues reported on a prospective, multicenter, single-arm clinical trial using the SonoMotion BWL device to fragment urinary stones. Forty-four patients with a ureteral or renal stone (43 and 57 percent, respectively) underwent a single 30-minute treatment.

The researchers found that in 88 percent of cases, stone fragmentation occurred; 70 and 51 percent had fragments ≤4 and ≤2 mm, respectively; 49 percent were completely stone free on computed tomography imaging conducted at 70 days postprocedure. There were no reports of serious adverse events. Overall, 86 percent of patients received no analgesic medication or minor analgesia (50 and 36 percent, respectively). Thirty-six patients were treated after determining optimal settings. Effectiveness was improved, with fragmentation in 92 percent; residual fragments were ≤4 and ≤2 mm in 75 and 58 percent, respectively; and 58 percent were completely stone-free. Individuals with lower pole stones had reduced effectiveness, with 81 percent fragmentation, 71 and 29 percent with fragments ≤4 and ≤2 mm, respectively, and 89 percent completely stone-free.

“New technologies on the horizon such as ultrasonic propulsion (SonoMotion) may complement stone therapies allowing for the repositioning of target stones immediately prior to treatment, or to facilitate stone passage using a single device,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to SonoMotion, which funded the study.

