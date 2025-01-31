Can Combined Renal Function Markers & Blood Lipid Levels Predict PE?

Photo Credit: Svitlana Hulko

In late pregnancy, combined increased levels of serum triglycerides (TG), creatinine (Cr), and uric acid (UA) may predict preeclampsia (PE), according to a study published by Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics & Gynecology. The researchers compared late pregnancy levels of serum renal function (Cr, UA, and urea) and blood lipid [total cholesterol (TC), TG, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL)] from 263 patients with PE to 264 patients without PE. The PE group had significantly higher levels of TG, Cr, UA, and urea (3.56 mmol/L vs 2.98 mmol/L, 54.00 μmol/L vs 46.00 μmol/L, 367.00 μmol/L vs 278.00 μmol/L, 3.50 mmol/L vs 2.90 mmol/L, respectively). Increased levels of serum TG, Cr, and UA were risk factors for PE. The authors concluded that the combination of increased levels of serum TG, Cr, and UA in late pregnancy “has a predictive value for PE.”