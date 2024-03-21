Cardio-Oncology Program Improves Outcomes Among Patients With Cancer

Photo Credit: Enol Gonzalez Carbajo

Cardio-oncology rehabilitation models can potentially be incorporated into the standard care for cancer survivors facing high cardiovascular risk.

Results from the CORE trial showed that specialized rehabilitation program for cancer survivors at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) was associated with significant improvements in peak oxygen uptake compared to standard care. According to Sofia Gonçalves Viamonte, MD, and colleagues, these findings highlight the need for strategies that address cardiovascular risk due to the increased rates of CVD mortality among cancer survivors. Researchers randomized 75 patients 1:1 in a prospective, single-center clinical trial. Patients in the cardio-oncology rehab model showed higher rates of exercise adherence (P<0.001) and improved reduction in systolic BP. These patients also exhibited higher rates of exercise adherence (P<0.001), improved reduction in systolic BP (P<0.001), diastolic BP (P=0.003), and BMI (P<0.001), along with greater mean (SD) improvements in physical activity levels (P<0.001), health literacy scores (P<0.001), and QOL (P<0.001). The data, published in JAMA Cardiology, suggests the efficacy of cardio-oncology rehabilitation models can potentially be incorporated into the standard care for cancer survivors facing a high cardiovascular risk.