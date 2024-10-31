Causal Relationship Seen Between GERD and Hypertension

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive causal relationship between gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and hypertension, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

Weige Li, from the Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanchang, China, and colleagues investigated the causal relationship between GERD and hypertension using a two-sample Mendelian randomization analysis.

The researchers reported that a total of 16 single nucleotide polymorphisms strongly associated with GERD were screened out, and the inverse variance weighting suggested a causal relationship between GERD and hypertension (odds ratio, 1.057). A similar relationship was seen using a weighted median (odds ratio, 1.051). No heterogeneity or horizontal pleiotropy was seen, suggesting a robustness of the outcome.

“Although the specific mechanism was not elucidated, this study provides another perspective on the risk factors for the development of hypertension,” the authors write. “Timely diagnosis and treatment of GERD can significantly improve and reduce the development of associated hypertension and deserves further research and application.”

