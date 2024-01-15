SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Childhood primary stabbing headache: A double center study.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Gabriele Monte,Laura Papetti,Fabiana Ursitti,Giorgia Sforza,Samuela Tarantino,Martina Checchi Proietti,Daniela D'Agnano,Vittorio Sciruicchio,Massimiliano Valeriani

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Gabriele Monte

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Laura Papetti

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Fabiana Ursitti

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Giorgia Sforza

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Samuela Tarantino

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Martina Checchi Proietti

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Daniela D’Agnano

    Children Epilepsy and EEG Center, PO, San Paolo Hospital, Bari, Italy.

    Vittorio Sciruicchio

    Children Epilepsy and EEG Center, PO, San Paolo Hospital, Bari, Italy.

    Massimiliano Valeriani

    Developmental Neurology Unit, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), 00165 Rome, Italy.

    Center for Sensory-Motor Interaction, Aalborg University, Denmark Neurology Unit, Aalborg, Denmark.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement