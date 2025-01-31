Chronic Cough Worsens Control & QOL in Severe Asthma

Photo Credit: Liubomyr Vorona

Chronic cough (CC) was associated with worse asthma control and QOL in patients with severe asthma, according to a study published in JACI: In Practice. Woo-Jung Song, MD, PhD, and colleagues analyzed baseline and 6-month follow-up data from the Korean Severe Asthma Registry. Demographic parameters and clinical outcomes were compared between patients with severe asthma and CC and those without CC. Patients with CC had higher baseline cough and wheeze severity VAS scores (all P<0.001), poorer asthma control (P<0.001), and worse QOL (Severe Asthma Questionnaire [SAQ] and Euro-QoL 5-dimension [EQ-5D] index, all P<0.001), compared to those without CC. During follow-up, patients with CC were more frequently exposed to oral corticosteroids (58.6% vs. 38.6%, P=0.010) and experienced more frequent asthma exacerbations (48.3% vs. 28.6%, P=0.009) than those without CC. “Further studies are warranted to evaluate better and manage CC in these patients,” the study authors concluded.