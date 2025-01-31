SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Chronic Cough Worsens Control & QOL in Severe Asthma

Jan 30, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lee H, et al. Relationships between Chronic Cough and Asthma Control and Quality-of-Life in Patients with Severe Asthma: A 6-Month Longitudinal Analysis. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract, Published online January 10, 2025. doi:10.1016/j.jaip.2025.01.006

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement