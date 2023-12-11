 Colorectal Cancer and Precursor Lesion Prevalence in Adults Younger Than 50 Years Without Symptoms. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Colorectal Cancer and Precursor Lesion Prevalence in Adults Younger Than 50 Years Without Symptoms.

Dec 11, 2023

Contributors: Daniela Penz,Elisabeth Waldmann,Monika Hackl,Lena Jiricka,Lisa-Maria Rockenbauer,Irina Gessl,Jasmin Zessner-Spitzenberg,Arnulf Ferlitsch,Michael Trauner,Monika Ferlitsch

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Daniela Penz

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Department of Internal Medicine I, St John of God Hospital, Vienna, Austria.

    Elisabeth Waldmann

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Monika Hackl

    Statistic Austria, Vienna, Austria.

    Lena Jiricka

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Department of Bioimetrics, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Lisa-Maria Rockenbauer

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Irina Gessl

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Jasmin Zessner-Spitzenberg

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Arnulf Ferlitsch

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Department of Internal Medicine I, St John of God Hospital, Vienna, Austria.

    Michael Trauner

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Monika Ferlitsch

    Quality Certificate for Screening Colonoscopy, Austrian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Vienna, Austria.

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST