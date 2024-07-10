SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Comparing BASDAI & ASDAS in Axial Psoriatic Arthritis

Jul 10, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Baraliakos X, et al. BASDAI versus ASDAS in evaluating axial involvement in patients with psoriatic arthritis: a pooled analysis of two phase 3 studies. Rheumatol Adv Pract. 2024;8(2):rkae058. Published 2024 Apr 23. doi:10.1093/rap/rkae058

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement