Comparing BASDAI & ASDAS in Axial Psoriatic Arthritis

In a recent study, the performance of BASDAI and ASDAS in assessing axial symptoms in patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), with or without axial involvement, was evaluated. The research used data from DISCOVER-1 and DISCOVER-2 trials, aimed to address the lack of specific tools for axial PsA. BASDAI and ASDAS scores were analyzed for their correlations with clinical variables like swollen joint count, tender joint count, and patient-reported outcomes such as fatigue, global disease activity assessment, and pain. Results published online in Rheumatology Advances in Practice indicated that both BASDAI and ASDAS exhibited moderate to strong correlations with patient-reported measures and global assessments, irrespective of peripheral joint involvement. Patients with axial PsA consistently showed higher BASDAI and ASDAS scores compared to those without axial involvement. The study concluded that BASDAI and ASDAS are effective tools for evaluating axial disease activity in PsA, emphasizing their utility in clinical practice for assessing and managing this aspect of the disease.

Author Rebecca Shover