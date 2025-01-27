SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Comparing Intermittent Fasting With Mediterranean Diet

Jan 27, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Dote-Montero M, et al. Effects of early, late and self-selected time-restricted eating on visceral adipose tissue and cardiometabolic health in participants with overweight or obesity: a randomized controlled trial. Nature Med. Published online January 7, 2025. doi:10.1038/s41591-024-03375-y

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement