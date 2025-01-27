Comparing Intermittent Fasting With Mediterranean Diet

Photo Credit: Tatiana

Time-restricted eating (TRE) may not add additional benefit in visceral adipose tissue reduction over the Mediterranean diet for people with overweight or obesity, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. The researchers randomly assigned 197 participants with overweight or obesity to usual care (education about the Mediterranean diet; 49 participants), early TRE (49 participants), late TRE (52 participants), or self-selected TRE (47 participants) for 12 weeks. The researchers found no significant differences in visceral adipose tissue changes for early TRE (mean difference [MD], −4%), late TRE (MD, −6%), or self-selected TRE (MD, −3%) versus usual care. There were similar findings when TRE groups were combined. The researchers observed no serious AEs, while five participants reported mild AEs. All TRE groups had high adherence (85% to 88%). The study authors concluded that TRE was safe, well-tolerated, and feasible.