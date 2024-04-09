Comparing Lumbar ESP and Infrainguinal FIC Blocks for Pain Relief Post Total Hip Arthroplasty

The following is a summary of “Lumbar erector spinae plane block versus infrainguinal fascia iliaca compartment block for pain management after total hip arthroplasty: a randomized clinical trial,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pain by Kaciroglu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the effectiveness of ultrasound-guided fascia iliaca compartment (FIC) and erector spinae plane (ESP) blocks in reducing postoperative pain after total hip arthroplasty surgery.

They randomized 60 patients into two groups (n=30); one received FIC blocks, and the other received ESP blocks. FIC and ESP blocks involved administering 30 mL of 0.25% bupivacaine post-surgery. Patients were given intravenous tramadol and patient-controlled postoperative analgesia. pain scores, opioid consumption, and adverse events were documented.

The results showed that the dynamic pain scores on movement in the first postoperative hour were significantly lower in the ESP block group compared to the FIC block group (3 [2–4] vs. 4 [2–5], respectively; P=.035). Data are presented as median (25th–75th percentiles). Postoperative opioid consumption within the initial 8 hours was significantly higher in the FIC block group than in the ESP block group (80 mg [61–100] vs. 100 mg [80–120], respectively; P=.010). Adverse effects of opioids showed no difference between the two groups.

Investigators concluded that while both ESP and infrainguinal FIC blocks offered similar pain relief 24 hours after hip arthroplasty, ESP provided better pain control and reduced opioid use in the early postoperative period.

Source: academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pm/pnad166/7486569