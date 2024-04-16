Comparing Patient Experiences: Topical Vs. Monitored Anesthesia in Bronchoscopy

The following is a summary of “Patient experience with bronchoscopy: topical versus monitored anesthesia,” published in the April 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Huang et al.

This study aimed to assess and compare patient experiences during bronchoscopy procedures utilizing either topical anesthesia (TA) or monitored anesthesia care (MA), specifically identifying scenarios where patients could achieve comparable levels of tolerance and satisfaction using TA alone, particularly in resource-constrained settings. Consecutive patients who underwent bronchoscopy with either TA or MA were included, with data collected on demographics, procedure indications, duration, and any procedural complications.

A quality assurance survey was also administered to evaluate patient experience and satisfaction with both approaches. Subgroup analyses were conducted based on procedure invasiveness and duration. The study enrolled 350 patients with an average age of 65 years, and the main indications for bronchoscopy included tumor diagnosis, esophageal cancer staging, and pulmonary infection. Procedure duration was significantly shorter with TA compared to MA (16 min vs. 31 min, respectively; P < 0.001), although overall satisfaction ratings were higher in the MA group (8.9 vs. 8.2 on a visual analog scale; P = 0.001).

However, subgroup analyses revealed that TA patients reported tolerance and satisfaction comparable to MA patients during less invasive or shorter procedures. These findings suggest that while bronchoscopy with MA offers a superior experience and higher patient satisfaction levels, in resource-limited settings, TA alone may provide similar patient comfort and satisfaction, particularly for less invasive or shorter procedures.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-024-02954-6