Comparing Surgical Strategies for Endometriosis

A cohort study published in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics compared 30-day postoperative complications in patients undergoing minimally invasive total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH) versus laparoscopic supracervical hysterectomy (LSCH) for endometriosis. Among 5,278 patients in the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (2012-2020), 93.8% underwent TLH, while 6.2% had LSCH. The incidence of complications was significantly lower in the LSCH group (3.7% vs 8.5%; P=0.001), including both major (1.5% vs 3.7%; P=0.043) and minor complications (2.8% vs 5.4%; P=0.039). Multivariable regression analysis showed that patients who had LSCH had lower odds of any complications (aOR, 0.40; 95% CI, 0.22-0.72) and minor complications (aOR, 0.47; 95% CI, 0.24-0.92) compared with those undergoing TLH. The researchers concluded that LSCH may be a safer surgical option with fewer short-term complications than TLH for patients with endometriosis.