SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Comprehensive analyses of mitophagy-related genes and mitophagy-related lncRNAs for patients with ovarian cancer.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Jianfeng Zheng,Shan Jiang,Xuefen Lin,Huihui Wang,Li Liu,Xintong Cai,Yang Sun

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Jianfeng Zheng

    Department of Gynecology, Clinical Oncology School of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fuzhou, 350014, China.

    Shan Jiang

    Department of Gynecology, Clinical Oncology School of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fuzhou, 350014, China.

    Xuefen Lin

    Department of Gynecology, Clinical Oncology School of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fuzhou, 350014, China.

    Huihui Wang

    Department of Anesthesiology, The Central hospital of Wenzhou City, 32 Dajian Lane, Wenzhou, 325000, China.

    Li Liu

    Department of Gynecology, Clinical Oncology School of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fuzhou, 350014, China.

    Xintong Cai

    Department of Gynecology, Clinical Oncology School of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fuzhou, 350014, China.

    Yang Sun

    Department of Gynecology, Clinical Oncology School of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fuzhou, 350014, China. sunyang@fjzlhospital.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement