Control4Life: A randomized controlled trial protocol examining the feasibility and efficacy of a combined pelvic health rehabilitation and exercise fitness program for individuals undergoing prostatectomy.

Mar 04, 2024

Contributors: Stéphanie Bernard, Howard Evans, Nathan Hoy, Kirsten Suderman, Bruce Cameron, John Sexsmith, Adam Kinnaird, Keith Rourke, Lucas Dean, Edith Pituskin, Nawaid Usmani, Puneeta Tandon, Margaret L McNeely

  • Stéphanie Bernard

    School of Rehabilitation Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval, Québec, Canada.

    Howard Evans

    Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Nathan Hoy

    Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Kirsten Suderman

    Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Bruce Cameron

    Cancer Rehabilitation Clinic, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    John Sexsmith

    Cancer Rehabilitation Clinic, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Adam Kinnaird

    Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Keith Rourke

    Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Lucas Dean

    Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Edith Pituskin

    Cancer Care Alberta, Alberta Health Services, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology (Liver Unit), University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Nawaid Usmani

    Cancer Care Alberta, Alberta Health Services, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology (Liver Unit), University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Puneeta Tandon

    Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology (Liver Unit), University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

    Margaret L McNeely

    Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cancer Care Alberta, Alberta Health Services, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Electronic address: mmcneely@ualberta.ca.

