Control4Life: A randomized controlled trial protocol examining the feasibility and efficacy of a combined pelvic health rehabilitation and exercise fitness program for individuals undergoing prostatectomy.

Urinary incontinence (UI), erectile dysfunction and cardiometabolic conditions are common after prostatectomy for prostate cancer (PCa). Although physical activity could improve overall survival and quality of survivorship, fear of UI can restrict participation in exercise. Individuals with PCa could benefit from therapeutic exercise programming to support continence recovery and cardiometabolic health.

The main objective of this study is to determine the feasibility and the effects of a combined pelvic health rehabilitation and exercise fitness program on UI after prostatectomy. The combined exercise program will be delivered both in-person and virtually.

This study follows a modified Zelen, two-arm parallel randomized controlled trial design. A total of 106 individuals with PCa will be recruited before prostatectomy surgery. Participants will be randomized between two groups: one receiving usual care and one receiving a combined exercise fitness and intensive pelvic floor muscle training program. Exercise programming will begin 6-8 weeks after prostatectomy and will last 12 weeks. Outcomes include: the 24-h pad test (primary outcome for UI); physical fitness, metabolic indicators, and patient-reported outcomes on erectile function, self-efficacy, severity of cancer symptoms and quality of life. Important timepoints for assessments include before surgery (T0), after surgery (T1), after intervention (T3) and at one-year after surgery (T4).

This study will inform the feasibility of offering comprehensive exercise programming that has the potential to positively impact urinary continence, erectile function and cardiometabolic health of individuals undergoing prostatectomy for prostate cancer.

NCT06072911.

