Current Understanding and Treatment Approaches for Malignant Pleural Effusion

The following is a summary of “Malignant pleural effusion: current understanding and therapeutic approach,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Gonnelli et al.

Malignant pleural effusion (MPE) poses a significant challenge in the context of thoracic and extrathoracic malignancies. It presents a notable burden on healthcare systems due to its high mortality rates and associated costs. In recent years, considerable progress has been made in understanding the pathophysiological mechanisms, diagnostic modalities, and therapeutic strategies for MPE, driven by high-quality research endeavors.

These advancements have ushered in a paradigm shift towards less invasive diagnostic approaches and personalized treatment interventions. Despite the array of management options available, such as talc pleurodesis and indwelling pleural catheters, the cornerstone of MPE treatment remains symptom-oriented, focusing on drainage strategies. Integrating refined molecular diagnostic techniques with an enhanced understanding of tumor biology holds promise for the development of combined diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, enabling comprehensive outpatient management of MPE. This review article offers an in-depth exploration of the current landscape, recent breakthroughs, and prospects in MPE’s pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management.

Source: respiratory-research.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12931-024-02684-7