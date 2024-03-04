D-hormone and its significance for function of prostate gland (literature review and personal observations).

Aim: The aim of this article is to present literature data and personal research of the role of D-hormoneon the functioning of the male reproductive system, and more specifically of the prostate gland, as well as the use of this vitamin D during the complex and independent treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia in preclinical studies and clinical practice.

Materials and Methods: The collection of relevant data were done using the scientific databases Pubmed, Google Scholar. A manual search on reproductive endocrinology and pharmacology sources were also conducted for related published studies . Selected keywords (“benign prostatic hyperplasia” OR “BPH”) AND (“prostate”) AND (“reproductive system and vitamin D”) were used to collect data. The article also presents our personal data of preclinical studies and clinical data of the use of vitamin D as monotherapy and in the complex therapy of reproductive disorders.

Conclusions: The effect of vitamin D on prostate volume and BPH has shown perspective results, therefore, it is proposed to conduct further studies on the role of vitamin D in the formation of BPH and reproductive disorders, their prevention and treatment. The use of vitamin D as monotherapy or in the form of pharmaceutical compositions and its inclusion in basic treatment regimens can increase the effectiveness of the prevention and correction of reproductopathies in the presence of or due to BPH and suggests the possibility of restoring the generative potential of individuals with BPH, both with and without D-hypovitaminosis.



Author admin